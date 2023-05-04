HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!
Another Homeowners Association strikes again!
And that’s not a good thing, my friends…
And, a word to the wise for folks who do work for HOAs: if you’re going to harass people, at least make sure that you are going after the folks who are actually breaking the rules.
And a woman shared a video to TikTok where she talked about how the HOA in her neighborhood wrongly accused her of leaving her garbage cans out for three days before getting them off the street.
It started with a letter…
That had a picture about their trash cans, and a note…
Only issue? These weren’t their trash cans…
She also talks about how she got this letter in the midst of grieving for her young son who passed away.
So she struck back!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@badd_b1tchh And of course they do this after thanksgiving to add insult to injury #hoa #homeownersassociation #drama #falsereport #imnottheone #harrassment #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨Toni✨
