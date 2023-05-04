May 4, 2023

HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Another Homeowners Association strikes again!

And that’s not a good thing, my friends…

And, a word to the wise for folks who do work for HOAs: if you’re going to harass people, at least make sure that you are going after the folks who are actually breaking the rules.

And a woman shared a video to TikTok where she talked about how the HOA in her neighborhood wrongly accused her of leaving her garbage cans out for three days before getting them off the street.

It started with a letter…

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.31.02 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

That had a picture about their trash cans, and a note…

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.32.07 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Only issue? These weren’t their trash cans…

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.33.13 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

She also talks about how she got this letter in the midst of grieving for her young son who passed away.

So she struck back!

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.34.09 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what she had to say.

@badd_b1tchh And of course they do this after thanksgiving to add insult to injury #hoa #homeownersassociation #drama #falsereport #imnottheone #harrassment #fyp ♬ original sound – ✨Toni✨

Check out how folks reacted to her video on TikTok.

One person said,

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.34.51 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker added,

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.34.58 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

And a third viewer addressed the loss of the woman’s child and the creator responded back,

Screen Shot 2023 05 03 at 3.35.12 PM HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Photo Credit: TikTok

When are these folks ever gonna learn…?

twistedsifter on facebook HOA Harasses Family After Wrongly Accusing Them Garbage Can Infraction, So Wife Strikes Back!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter