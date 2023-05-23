May 23, 2023

Keanu Reeves Played With Puppies During a ‘Pup Quiz’ on “The Tonight Show”

Just when you thought Keanu Reeves couldn’t get any more wholesome…

He makes our hearts melt even more than he already does!

This guy is known as one of the nicest people in Hollywood and here’s another reason why you might love him a little bit more.

Yes, Reeves is known for playing real bada**es like John Wick, but he recently showed off his more sensitive side during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Reeves was on the show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, when he took part in a “pup quiz” featuring, you guessed it, a bunch of puppies!

The quiz focused on animal-related trivia and every time Reeves answered a question correctly, he was given a Golden Retriever puppy.

The Hollywood star did so well that he exclaimed, “I’m the puppy king!”

Take a look at the video below of Reeves’ appearance on The Tonight Show.

We think you’re gonna love it!

