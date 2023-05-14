Man Gets “4 for $4” at Wendy’s After They Got Rid of the Deal. Here’s How…
It all started with the news that folks can no longer get a 4 for $4 meal at Wendy’s anymore and a TikTok user who calls himself “the President of the Fast Food Secrets Club” shared a video to address the situation.
He said that the $5 Biggie Bag at Wendy’s doesn’t even give you five items and costs about $7 after tax, so he thought it was time to let people in on a little secret.
He added, “They will not be happy with me.”
He then gives viewers the following advice: “All you have to do is order a four-piece chicken nugget combo. That ends up being about $4. Take the receipt and fill out the survey. You don’t actually have to fill out the survey: Just keep clicking ‘continue’ till it’s over.”
And he added that Wendy’s will give you a free burger every time you give them a receipt with a survey that is filled out.
He said, “It’s a free burger every time; there’s no limit. Then just ask for a side of bacon. You have your four for four.”
