May 26, 2023

Science Has Created A Modular Body That’s Living, But Not Alive

When you take the human body down to its most basic components, you can take it apart and put it back together again in so many ways.

That’s why biologist Cornelis Vlasman sees it as a biological LEGO system. He’s built a clickable system of interchanging organs and has brought it to life…sort of.

In his fictional experiment, he created a living, organic being formed from his own cells and named it OSCAR. The being does need technology to work, and each of its parts are interchangeable so unique arrangements can be created.

Vlasman showed off his brain module a few years ago, which was a fully electric device, and connected it to a brain module. The two parts interacted immediately, and the same happened when he added a kidney module and a couple of limbs, just for fun.

Watching it move is actually kind of disconcerting.

Vlasman doesn’t agree, saying the prototype changes the human body from a closed system to an open-source system.

“If an organ gets ill, you can easily replace it with a new one. The modular body will become alterable and adaptable to all kinds of situations.”

It’s wild to think about biological body parts being controlled by an electric brain. I imagine there are all kinds of applications and ways to integrate this when it comes to stem cell research and organ replacement going forward.

I just don’t know if I’m prepared for science fiction to become reality.

