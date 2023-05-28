She Told Her Sister That Her Haircut Isn’t a Big Achievement. Is She a Jerk?
AITA for telling my sister her haircut isn’t some big achievement?
“My dad d**d unexpectedly and relatively young.
My youngest sister was 3 at the time. Her hair was a lot like his. It’s super curly. Because of this our mom did a lot to maintain it. Growing up, mom would spend hours on my sister’s hair, and each morning was dedicated to the two of them in bathroom, with my sister screaming and crying because brushing through it was long and unpleasant.
Up until she was 13, mom insisted on washing and styling my sister’s hair. She never let her cut it or dye it. When someone suggested getting it trimmed they were kicked out of the house. I won’t lie, mom was controlling at times but I thought we all knew it was because of grief and memory of our dad.
Well mom d**d and the first thing my sister did was get her hair chopped incredibly short and dyed. She sent myself and my siblings a picture of her new haircut, with the caption ‘Sharon (our mom) always said I was going to grow my hair down to my butt…Not anymore’. I thought it was my sister’s way of grieving but now she mentions it a lot, like asking how pi**ed do I think mom would be if she saw my hair this short.
I told her after the 5th comment to stop acting like her haircut was a big achievement, it’s not, millions of people get haircuts and she should know her hair was important to mom because it reminded her of dad. She said she’s wasn’t suppose to be Sharon’s doll or a replacement of their dad, she should have been her own person and if I can’t respect that she doesn’t need me in her life.
AITA?”
