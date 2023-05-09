They’re Letting Her Sister Use Their Property For Free. Do They Also Have To Redecorate Their Home?
Ah, family. They’re great (until they’re not), and when they start pitching fits after getting awesome stuff for free, they can really get on your last nerve.
OP and her husband have always been big Disney fans. They met while working at the park in college and continue to enjoy Disney things as adults, though she claims they are “normal” about it.
My (35F) husband (38M) and I are what you would call “Disney adults”. We used to work for the parks in college and met there. For us, it has sentimental value as well as being something we both loved from childhood.
Now, we are conscious to not be those Disney adults. We can hold conversations outside the movies and parks. We both work well paying jobs unrelated to the company. We have other hobbies and interests. Our son isn’t big on Disney and we’re cool with that. It is just something that we enjoy, as well as our daughters.
We nurture all of children’s hobbies and interests. We also don’t blow all our money on this stuff. I know I may sound overly defensive, but we get a lot of comments from people who don’t know us well.
They live in a beautiful farmhouse and have a barn on the property that they have used to throw weddings in before, and so when OP’s sister got engaged she asked if she could use the venue as well.
Anyway, we live in a renovated farmhouse on a bit of land that includes a barn that we finished off, with hopes to make it a guest house one day. In the meanwhile, we’ve had a relative get married here and it was gorgeous.
Now my sister (28F) wants to get married on our property and we were all for it.
OP said sure, and reiterates that the sister is decorating the barn and outdoor space as she wishes. There is no Disney decorations outside anywhere. The only reasons guests would be in the house is to use the restroom, and she also agreed to replace the Winnie the Pooh towels with regular ones.
Everything’s been planned for months and the wedding is in June. It’s set to be outside completely but if it rains, we can move the party into the barn.
The only reason a guest would have to go in our house is to use the bathroom. We have 2 on the first floor. The only Disney items are Winnie the Pooh hand towels. I told my sister I’d replace them with regular ones. Wedding space has no Disney items.
The sister isn’t happy, requesting OP and her husband take down all of the Disney decorations on the first floor of the house.
However, she wants me to take down everything Disney on the first floor of my home, as guests will see.
We have a lot of Disney items, pictures, paintings, blankets, funko pops, decorations, figurines, dishware, etc, all made for adults and a lot of it subtle or vintage, but you can still tell it’s Disney.
OP doesn’t want to, as it would take a couple of hours and they don’t really have anywhere to store it.
One, this would be a massive undertaking. It’s not as simple as shoving stuff in a closet. We’d have to pack it up and find a place to store. The sheer amount would require at least 2 hours of packing. Not to mention storage and unpacking after.Two, it’s ridiculous to me. Who cares if people see?
She says it looks tacky and she doesn’t want people to remember her wedding for that. I told her no. We’re decorating the outside and barn as she wants.
We’re letting her use our property for free, which she keeps bragging about to friends as it’s saving them a ton.
They are in a standoff, with OP and her husband on one side and the sister and their parents on the other – but who is right?
Let’s hear who Reddit thinks should be the one to give in!
The top comment says now is the time to enforce her boundaries and just say no.
There was too much wordplay to keep up with in the comments.
This commenter thinks there could be another way to fix the issue – at the sister’s expense, of course.
This person agrees, and thinks OP should never have agreed to let strangers into the house in the first place.
Everyone thinks OP should make sure her sister knows it’s fine with her if they decide to have the wedding at another venue.
Y’all, I cannot with entitled brides. Why are there so many of them?
It’s enough to make a person not want to go out of their way to be nice!
