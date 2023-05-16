This Marvel Director Says AI-Created Films Are Coming – And Soon
I keep thinking that all of the hype and chatter about AI will eventually die down, but instead, every single week we’re learning about something new it can potentially do.
As an American (with a film degree, no less), it actually pains me to think that a non-human mind could eventually get away with making an entire movie.
Which is exactly what Marvel director Joe Russo expects to happen not-too-far down the road.
The director of hits like Avengers: Endgame said in a recent interview with Collider that he believes we’re less than two years away from AI being able to create a whole movie.
“We’re in a world where the entire generation has a facile expertise in AI, and it also not afraid of it.
So potentially, what you could do with it is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling – which allows for constantly evolving stories.”
And he thinks you’ll be able to do it from the comfort of your own home.
Russo explains…
“You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform.
‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice.”
His expectations extend to television as well, though many others are dubious about the timeline and abilities that Russo seems to think are inevitable.
“Unfortunately, you will need AI in your life because whether we want to see it developed or not, people who are not friendly to us may develop it anyways.”
Unlike many others, who want to put this off for as long as possible, Russo believes there is a huge upside to inviting AI into creative industries like filmmaking.
He adds,
“The value of it is the democratization of storytelling. That’s incredibly valuable.
That means that anyone in this room could tell a story, or make a game at scale, with the help of a photoreal engine or an engine and AI tools.
That, I think, is what excites me the most.”
I have to wonder how many others might get on board before this becomes a reality.
If Russo is right, we’re going to find out sooner rather than later.
