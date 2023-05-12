Viral Video Explains Why You Should Be Worried About Making Content About Your Work
We live in the information age and A TON of folks out there have taken it upon themselves to document every single thing in their lives on social media.
That means we get intimate looks into peoples’ families, their hobbies, and their workplaces.
People are free to do whatever they want, of course, but it’s the final category mentioned above that has caused some people to get into hot water when they overshare on various social media platforms.
A woman named Ella shared a video on TikTok where she addressed a Starbucks employee who was fired from their job after posting videos while at work.
Ella offered some useful advice to all would-be viral stars out there and ran down a list of things that you definitely shouldn’t share online. They include not filming on company property, not filming while wearing a work uniform, and not using identifiable logos.
And here’s one that I hope people would be smart enough to realize: don’t use bad language while wearing a company uniform in the workplace.
Jeez!
Take a look at her video.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
It’s probably a good idea to just be on the safe side, ya know?