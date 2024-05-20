Employee Gets An Unexpected Nose Bleed, So They Asked To Leave A Meeting. Their Boss Told Them Not To Be Rude And Interrupt.
by Trisha Leigh
That time I just stood there and bled while I waited for my boss to acknowledge my existence
One day, while I’m in the office, I get a pretty profuse nosebleed.
I tried to just plug it up and keep going about my day, but this one was lasting, so I head over to my boss’s desk to let her know I was gonna work the rest of the day from home and take care of my nose.
When they went to inform their boss they needed to leave, she told them to wait.
She’s currently talking with one of my coworkers, and normally I wouldn’t interrupt, but given the circumstances I came up and started with “excuse me (boss), sorry to interrupt, bu-“
Without looking up, she cuts me off and says “you can clearly see I’m in a one-on-one, please be polite and wait for me to finish.”
When she finally looked up, there was blood everywhere.
Alright, you got it.
By this time, the tissue I was using to plug my nose was getting redder and redder, and by the time she finally looked up, it wasn’t a pretty sight.
She asked me why I didn’t say something sooner, and I just repeated back to her what she had told me.
She sheepishly said “obviously stuff like this would be an exception…”
I just shrugged and walked back to my desk to get my things.
