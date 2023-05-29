May 28, 2023

Woman Shows How Her Landlord Tried to Swindle Her Out of Money When She Moved Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

I was always pretty lucky with decent landlords when I rented apartments in my younger days…except for one company.

They were known as slumlords in the town I lived in for a few years and they definitely lived up to their reputation.

And it seems like there are a lot of landlords and property management companies these days that will do anything to make an extra buck…including taking as much of a person’s security deposit as they can.

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she put her old landlords on blast after they only gave her back a fraction of her security deposit despite the fact that she left the place clean and in good shape…

And she was smart enough to take photos before she moved out.

Good thing she did because they really tried to screw her.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@kig0404 Lol they thought they had a dummy 😭 y’all be careful with these apartments #fyp #foryoupage #apartments #theythought #runmemymoney ♬ Blicky – Fresh X Reckless

Check out how folks reacted to her video on TikTok.

One person said,

Another viewer commented,

A TikTokker added,

And one viewer who sounds like they’re really going through it said,

Make sure to document EVERYTHING, friends!

Because you never know when someone is gonna try to nickel and dime you…

Categories: STORIES
