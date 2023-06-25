Jun 25, 2023

A Former U.S. Post Office Worker Said the Cons of the Job Outweigh the Pros, But Some Disagree

I’ve always thought that working as a postal carrier would be a great job.

Moving around all the time, not sitting at a desk, seeing different parts of town, etc.

But according to a former U.S. Post Office worker who shared a video about his experiences on TikTok, the cons of the job definitely outweigh the pros.

The man said that he worked for the USPS for two years and that it’s not the kind of job a person should take if they want to have a personal life.

Long story short… it was REALLY awful.

Take a look at what else he had to say about the life of a mailman.

@thisiscls Working for #usps #mailcarrier #mailman #cls #thingsyoushouldknow #stress #hardwork #details #atl #atlanta #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen ♬ original sound – CLS

Folks who saw his video shared their thoughts.

A person said,

And another former (almost) employee of the post office said,

While one viewer countered,

And another TikTokker added,

Seems like it’s a tough job but worth it if you stick it out for the long haul.

