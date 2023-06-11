Jun 11, 2023

A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Going to college ain’t cheap, folks…especially when you’re attending school at an elite place like Duke University.

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.40.30 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok

And a student at Duke named Allison shared a video on TikTok documenting all the free food she ate at school one day because the tuition and expenses at that school are STEEP.

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.41.27 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok

We think you’ll be impressed by how savvy Allison is in the free food department.

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.41.48 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@alchenny eat the rich. literally. #classof2027 #dininghall #collegestudent #whatieatinaday #freefood ♬ Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling

Check out what TikTok users had to say about this.

One viewer commented,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.47.38 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person suggested that it’s not free food,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.49.54 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok


And one TikTokker added,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.47.20 PM A Student at Duke Says She Only Eats Free Food on Campus Because Tuition Is So Expensive

Photo Credit: TikTok

We hope that all of you out there are getting enough to eat!

