Jun 10, 2023

Trader Joe’s Store Gave Away Tons of Groceries for Free Because Of This Understandable Reason

Why can’t something like this ever happen to me…?

It seems like the Good Luck Gods were keeping an eye on a Trader Joe’s location.

Photo Credit: TikTok

When the refrigerators in the store went out… the employees gave away more than $2,800 in frozen foods to customers instead of letting the items go to waste!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video below to see what happened.

@registerednerd_Random trip to Trader Joe’s turned into a blessing 😇♬ original sound – Pyxis Princess

TikTok users shared their thoughts about the viral video.

One person said

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer revealed,

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker had another idea,

Photo Credit: TikTok

