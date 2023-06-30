Jun 30, 2023

A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

If you’re having a rough day, we guarantee that this story is going to put a HUGE smile on your face.

It comes to us via a VHS tape collector named Matt McCarthy and what he calls the weirdest footage he’s ever come across…

And this one is a doozy!

It focuses on a dog wedding from June 5, 1994 that seemed to be quite the party.

The VHS tape is labeled “Gigi and Barney’s Wedding, Beagles Love”.

McCarthy said, “Can you believe this summer will be their 29th wedding anniversary? I wonder what they’re up to now.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.09.25 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

The wedding shows two adorable beagles tying the knot and they’re decked out in costumes.

And there’s also an officiant who makes Gigi and Barney exchange vows and says, “For better or worse, for fleas or no fleas, for shedding or no shedding.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.09.39 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

The officiant continues, “By the power vested in me by the puppy law foundation, I now pronounce you a canine couple. You may lick your bride, Barney.”

And then the wedding turned into a raging party and an Elvis impersonator even showed up to entertain folks!

This is the kind of wedding I want to go to!

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.09.56 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at this glorious video.

@mccarthyredhead Replying to @zombieking758 #moviecollection #vhs ♬ original sound – Matt McCarthy

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One reader said that this was a nice surprise.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.10.24 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person made a good point about how we behave.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.10.42 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker made a good point.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.11.00 AM A VHS Collector Found an Old Home Video of a Dog Wedding and It’s Weird and Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

We just witnessed history!

