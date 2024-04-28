Flight Attendant Called Out Plane’s Crew During A Long Flight Delay Because They Hadn’t Shown Up Yet. – ‘I apologize to you. I’m the messenger.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Flying in the U.S. has been getting a lot of bad press lately…and here’s some more for you to chew on!
A woman named Aliza posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened during a flight delay that got pretty contentious.
Aliza said her flight had been delayed two hours and they had been sitting on the plane for 30 minutes after boarding when she filmed the video.
Aliza recorded what the flight attendant had to say to passengers.
“The coordinator just called me a couple of minutes ago and said that our crew… are not at the airport as of yet.”
The woman made a point to tell travelers that the crew was local and added, “It’s going to be a minimum of an hour before they show.”
The flight attendant continued, “You can bring your personal items with you. I apologize to you. I’m the messenger. I’m just following instructions. If you need anything from me, please see me at the very top of the jet bridge. I’ll be up there waiting for you.”
Damn! Thrown under the airbus…
Take a look at the video.
@alizabodzin
By this point the flight was two hours delayed and we had been sitting on the plane for 30 minutes waiting at gate. And I had already been faced with one cancellation at ATL (layover) the night before” when travelling from Bermuda due to weather” so I had to pay for a hotel (no reimbursement)🫠 #atl #delayedflight #travelreality
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer said it could’ve been worse…
Another TikTokker liked how she threw shade at the crew.
And this TikTokker thought she did a good job.
Throwin’ shade at the local crew!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.