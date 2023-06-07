A Woman Was Scammed Out of $4,000 by a Tattoo Artist
Yes, tattoos are expensive.
Anyone that’s ever had a lot of work done will tell you that it adds up…but the prices that this woman complained about in a series of videos on TikTok are outrageous.
The woman lives in Canada and started off her first video with a clip from another customer who also clearly had a terrible experience at this particular tattoo shop.
The woman said that the artist went back on her word about the initial price for covering up some old tattoos, delayed appointments, and then changed her entire pricing structure.
And this was after an initial appointment just to talk to the artist that cost her $180.
In the video, she says, “She quoted me $1,700 for that tattoo. And she said 50% deposit due, so $850 so I e-transferred her the $850.”
She said she had to postpone because she was pregnant and the artist also later postponed because of an injury.
Right before her appointment, the artist suddenly told her she wouldn’t be able to cover up her old tattoos, even though that had already been agreed to.
And the artist added that if she canceled, she’d lose the $850 deposit she’d already put down…and things got even worse from there.
Here’s what she had to say in her first video.
@ririality #stitch with @cmonteith sharing my experience finally #tattoogate #lucidtattoos #tattoohorrorstory #tattooscam #lindsayjoseph #cambridgeontario #ontariotattoo ♬ original sound – Ri McCue
She shared a second video and detailed how the artist then told her she has a daily rate and needed even more money…and the artist denied that she even quoted her the original price.
And it got ugly.
@ririality #stitch with @cmonteith part 2 of my $4000 tattoo debacle #tattoogate #lucidtattoos #tattoohorrorstory #tattooscam #lucidtattoo ♬ original sound – Ri McCue
In the final video, she said she decided to finish her tattoo later but wouldn’t pay the artist an extra $1,000 because she was already $3,000 in with her.
She left without paying the extra money and the artist called the police on her. The police told her she still had to pay because the tattoo artist technically wasn’t doing anything illegal.
So she paid up the extra money and realized that she paid the artist $4,000 for less than six hours of work.
@ririality #stitch with @cmonteith part 3 of my $4000 tattoo experience #tattoogate #lucidtattoos #tattoohorrorstory #tattooscam #lindsayjoseph #cambridgeontario #lucidtattooco #luc1dl1ndz ♬ original sound – Ri McCue
Here’s how TikTok viewers responded.
One person said they think this is insane.
Another viewer said they both need to SUE.
One TikTokker said the hourly rate for this was crazy.
And this New York City resident was floored by how much she was charged.