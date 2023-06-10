Are You Always Required To Be Polite To Guests – Even When You Didn’t Invite Them?
There are so many posts on Reddit from people who are in relationships and wondering if their partner’s behavior is normal or really as annoying bad as it seems in the moment.
OP is young and invited her boyfriend over to her place for dinner. He did not show up on time and did not text or call.
The next thing she knew he arrived – over an hour late – with a friend in tow. She greeted the friend and then asked to speak with her boyfriend.
My (22F) boyfriend (24M) was supposed to come at mine around 8 pm so we could have dinner together.
He didn’t showed up until an hour later and when he arrived, he was with a friend.
I greeted his friend and asked my boyfriend to follow me in the kitchen.
He told her he’d run into the friend and gone to get a drink. When he realized he’d lost track of time, he invited the friend for dinner.
I asked him why he was late and what was his friend doing here. He said that on his way home, he ran into the friend,they went to get drinks and when he saw the time, he invited him to eat with us
I asked why he didn’t warned me before allowing him to come eat with us. He answered he didn’t think it’d bother me.
She told him she hadn’t made enough for three, to which he responded that she could just make more.
OP stood her ground and said it was too late and she needed to get up early. She said they could eat her food, said goodnight, and went to bed.
When I told him that I didn’t cooked enough for three, he said that it wasn’t too late for me to cook more for his friend.
I refused and said no, it is too late for me to cook more for your friend because it’s already close to 9:30pm and I have to wake up early for work tomorrow.
He asked what was his friend supposed to eat then, I replied that he could either cook for his friend or give him my plate and then went to bed after saying a quick goodbye to his friend.
I heard the front door open and shut minutes later and I fell asleep.
The next morning her boyfriend texted that she had been rude and made his friend feel unwelcome, which was not OP’s intention.
When I woke up, I’d received a couple of texts from my boyfriend saying that my behavior yesterday was very rude, that his friend had felt unwelcome and me being mad at him wasn’t an excuse for the way I had treated his friend.
I didn’t replied but now I feel guilty because I didn’t want to make his friend feel unwelcome
AITA?
She’s wondering if she overreacted, and by now, Reddit is a dang expert on these – so here they go again.
The top comment reassures OP that what her boyfriend pulled is definitely not a small inconvenience.
This person says the boyfriend is feeling just a little too comfortable.
And they say she definitely shouldn’t let the guy move in after this issue.
This comment says the guy is waving all of the red flags.
No one likes the fact that the boyfriend is standing his ground and no apologizing either.
She left an update that their relationship is probably over.
Soooooo good riddance to bad rubbish.