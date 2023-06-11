Jun 10, 2023

Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See-Through” That a Woman Shared

Elmer Glue Window Hack 1 Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Are you looking for a little more privacy in your house or apartment?

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.10.04 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

If so, you might want to pay close attention to a video that a woman shared on TikTok with an unusual hack she used for her windows…and it involves Elmer’s glue.

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.10.41 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it actually doesn’t look too bad!

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.12.09 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@hellysangel Elmers glue window film #elmersglue #window #hellysangel #diy ♬ original sound – helly🍒

And folks on TikTok seemed to be divided about whether this was a good idea.

One person said,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.16.59 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another viewer added,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.17.28 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

One TikTokker warned that this could get inconvenient:

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.19.11 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another viewer added,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.18.12 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

Finally, another TikTok user commented,

Screen Shot 2023 06 09 at 1.19.57 AM Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Photo Credit: TikTok

To each their own when it comes to interior decorating, right?

twistedsifter on facebook Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See Through” That a Woman Shared

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter