Jun 10, 2023
Check Out This Hack to Make Apartment Windows “Not See-Through” That a Woman Shared
Are you looking for a little more privacy in your house or apartment?
If so, you might want to pay close attention to a video that a woman shared on TikTok with an unusual hack she used for her windows…and it involves Elmer’s glue.
And it actually doesn’t look too bad!
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@hellysangel Elmers glue window film #elmersglue #window #hellysangel #diy ♬ original sound – helly🍒
And folks on TikTok seemed to be divided about whether this was a good idea.
To each their own when it comes to interior decorating, right?