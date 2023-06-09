He Called His Girlfriend Selfish for Being Upset at Him About the Birth of Their Child. Did He Go Too Far?
AITA for calling my girlfriend selfish for being upset I wasn’t at the birth of our kid because I was also in hospital?
“My girlfriend and I (both 26f) have a son who is just over a year old. And there was some major ‘drama’ during the birth.
For some context, I have chronic heart problems and have been struggling with it since birth. I had a surgery when I was an infant, another at 7 and another at 15. I haven’t needed one since and have been doing well all around.
When my girlfriend was 6 months pregnant, I got really, really ill and it took a massive toll on my lungs and heart. I pulled through but spent about a month in the hospital. I felt so awful that I couldn’t be with my girlfriend (Jane) but she was super great with it.
Then, 2 days before the due date, I was rushed into the hospital due to a build-up of fluid around my heart. I had to get the fluid removed asap. When the fluid was all out, my BIL came to visit me and he told me Jane had given birth. I was both ecstatic and devastated.
I had to spend the night under supervision but as soon as I was allowed to leave, I went to the maternity wing to see my girlfriend and baby. At the time, all negative emotions were smothered by our bundle of joy but over the months, Jane has been showing more and more signs of resentment towards me.
It came to a head last night during our date night. I had the whole day planned; baby had gone to grandmas, her favourite take out, got all her favourite movies ready to play, spa evening planned, etc. But she wasn’t feeling any of it. I asked her what was wrong and she said she’s angry at me for missing the birth.
I’ll admit, I didn’t handle it as best as I wanted to, but we argued for a bit and I ended up calling her selfish for saying that. I asked her if she understood the severity of the situation and that I was very ill. She got up and said she wasn’t going to let me patronise her and that she’s never been disrespected like that before and that she’s going to bed.
AITA?”
