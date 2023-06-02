Is She Wrong for Letting Her Older Brother and His Kids Be Homeless? People Responded.
Hey, you can’t help everyone, right?
And the kinds of situations where you can’t or won’t help out family members can be particularly touchy…
So is this woman an a**hole for what she DIDN’T do to help out her older siblings?
Check out her story below and see what you think.
AITA for never helping my older siblings out and letting my brother and his kids be homeless?
“My family is on a big divide about this so I was hoping I could get an unbiased perspective. I am the youngest of four siblings, by far. I am 22F and my husband is 26M.
My siblings are 30F, 32M, 33M. Between the three of them they have a combined 14 children. They all have multiple children. None of them went to college, and they all work lower paying entry level jobs. I graduated last year (I started college in high school) and I work as a nurse.
My husband works on planes but I don’t want to say what he does specifically. Our household income is about 200k, and average where we live is about 80k I think. This is all relevant.
My parents like to host big family functions for every holiday and they bring the whole family together. Ever since I was a teenage my siblings have always asked me for favors, mostly to babysit. I did it for a while when I was around 16, but quickly realized they didn’t appreciate anything and there was nothing in it for me so I stopped.
For the past 6 years I’ve had the “don’t ask me for anything” stance, since my siblings are the type to ask for favors but never offer to help you need it. They always borrow money from our parents but never pay it back.
My oldest brother is getting evicted, and asked if him and his girlfriend and their four kids could stay with me and my husband. My husband and I own a 4 bed 2 bath home. I told them no because they have a habit of settling in somewhere and not paying rent and refusing to leave. They also let their four kids absolutely destroy every rental they live in, coloring on the walls, holes in the walls, etc.
My brother and his girlfriend are pi**ed at me, and they blew up at us at my mother’s birthday party last week. They’re going to have to stay at a shelter and they’re saying it’s my fault, but I think it’s their own lack of responsibility.
My other two siblings chimed in agreeing with my brother, and they think I’m a sucky a**hole. I think that my siblings suck and I don’t want my house getting torn up by their heathens. I know that if I let them move in I’d end up having the evict them, and they wouldn’t pay for anything at all.
I think it’s not fair that they always ask me for money because I make more money than they do, and they treat my husband and I like we’re some kind of upper class snobs because we worked hard and made good choices in life to be able to buy a house early.
AITA for not helping my siblings? Specifically my brother I guess.”
Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
