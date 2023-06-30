Parent Throws Their Son’s Nintendo Switch in the Trash As Punishment. Was She Wrong?
Hey, those things aren’t cheap!
And you know that it would break a kid’s heart if their Switch was thrown away.
So did this mom act like an a**hole?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for throwing my son’s Switch in the trash?
“My daughter Mae is 13 and has been having the worst mood swings with her periods. She’s also had really bad cramping and other issues. She got snippy with my son Mic 9 over being loud while playing fortnite.
Mic decided that his revenge was to throw away my daughter’s feminine hygiene products all of the thrash. She went to switch out her pad and Mic threw everything away. I had to make an emergency run to get more pads for my daughter who’s already feeling sh**ty. I hear Mic playing fortnite on his switch and laughing with his friends about what he did.
I grabbed his switch and threw that in the trash. He starts crying and my husband is like really and took it out of the garbage and told my son he’s grounded from the switch until we decide to give it back. My husband locked it up in a safe in our bedroom and swears he won’t give it back but throwing it away was over the top.
I don’t think Mic should get it back and it should be given away to someone else and my husband thinks I’m overreacting but what our son did was cruel and he should be punished for it and a loss of his switch is punishment.
AITA?”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This reader said she’s an a**hole and that she should act like an adult.
And this Reddit user said that kids can be d**ks to each other, simple as that.
And one individual said you should never punish a kid without explaining what they did.
Sounds like the parents need to get on the same page.