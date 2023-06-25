People Share the Money Saving Tips That Just Don’t Work for Them
It’s hard to save money…
Yes, we all want to put away as much cash as possible for that big purchase down the road, but then everyday life intervenes and we end up splurging to go out for a nice dinner or we buy the latest piece of technology.
Hey, don’t feel bad about it! We all do it!
And these honest responses from AskReddit users might make you feel a little bit better about your own lack of money saving habits.
Take a look!
Not worth it.
“Unplug appliances when you aren’t using them because they draw a tiny amount of power.
So spend a whole bunch of time running around my house so I can save like less than a dollar per year?
No thanks.”
Cash or credit?
“That may work for some, but I don’t agree with that advice. I actually prefer card.
First, it’s easier and more convenient, I don’t go to many cash only places. Second, I can track my spending habits and see where my money went.
Helps when it I sit down and try to figure out where I can save a bit more when needed.”
Not for you.
“We’re a household of 2 and co-workers and neighbors with kids always tell us things like “Sam’s Club is so much cheaper!” and “You should shop at Costco.”
My man, even if I had the space to buy in bulk, two people aren’t going to make it through those big, bulk packages and the food is going to get wasted.
Unless I spend a ton of extra time portioning and freezing and whatever else that I simply don’t have time for.”
Hell no.
“As a single mother, people would tell me to get a roommate.
And trust another human I barely know to not hurt my child who can’t speak or defend herself?
Like it’s a real option.”
Gets expensive.
“Gardening is so expensive to get started from nothing. I built a raised bed and was able to grow a ton of different veggies, but the soil alone cost hundreds to fill.
And that was buying in bulk by the truckload, not in bags from Home Depot. It was awesome and the veggies tasted way better than the store, but it’s far from frugal unless you already have the setup and good soil.
Not to mention a greenhouse or space and equipment inside for starters because wildlife will destroy anything small.”
Every cent counts.
“I h**e it when people are like “if you save ten bucks a day/week/etc you’ll have X amount by the end of the year!”
Like bro, I’m living paycheck to paycheck , if I don’t run out of money after rent that’s a major victory for me.”
Box issues.
“The advice that you should acquire moving boxes by driving around town and begging for boxes at liquor stores and grocery stores is a huge waste of time and will only create a ton of agony when you’re trying to load a truck with a bunch of irregularly shaped dilapidated boxes that don’t easily stack on a dolly.
Quality moving boxes from a hardware store only cost about $2 and will make moving day a breeze. They’re also going to hold up well to be used to subsequent moves, so store them under a bed or in the back of a closet.”
Gotta have the good stuff.
“I have a lot of allergies and intolerances. I can’t eat cheap food. Most of it contains some kind of soy product — soybean oil, soy flour, soy lecithin.
I would be just as happy to eat store brand white bread, but I have to spend four times as much to get the fancy brioche that doesn’t contain soy. Now, of course, I could make my own bread at home, but I just want a dang sandwich not a part-time job.
And just try to find a salad dressing that doesn’t have a soybean oil base — I have found one brand, and it’s in the refrigerated part of the produce section, so you can guess how expensive it is.
Vegetable oil and vegetable shortening are made with soybean oil, which means I have to buy the more expensive canola oil. There is literally one brand of ice cream I can eat without breaking out in hives or crapping my pants.
And because of those allergies and intolerances, I also have to spend money on dairy relief (lactose enzyme) pills and anti-diarrhea pills and antihistamines. Groceries wouldn’t be so expensive if I could eat food like a normal person.”
Can’t waste any time.
“Thrifting.
When I buy clothes, I’m on a mission. I need a classic white blouse in my size.
And that’s it, I’m not wandering around to see what else looks interesting. You’re not going to walk into a thrift shop and find that.”
Here to stay.
“Change jobs and move to a place with low cost of living.
I’ve spent 20+ years in my film career. I have rent control.
No, I’m not moving to live in a dull city with no job for me.”
But don’t get discouraged! You need to save money for the future.
Start today!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, frugal, money, money saving tips, red border, reddit