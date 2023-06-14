People Share the Perfect Comebacks to Say if Someone Says That You’re Not Attractive
Yes, I think we can all agree that being called the “u-word” isn’t a good thing, but today we fight back!
Because these AskReddit users were nice enough to share the perfect comebacks to being called U-G-L-Y.
Check them out!
“It’s not just about some snappy one liner. You kind of have to have the whole vibe to match it. Some cocky dimwitted prick who says something snarky, can make you look like a complete idiot – no matter how cerebral your response.
I don’t consider myself to be particularly clever. But one time, some dude made a petty comment to me, in front of his family. So I took a step closer to him, made eye contact, smirked, and said, “That’s it? I’ve gotten worse insults from better men than you”.
Not exactly devastating, but for some reason, that dude’s brain went into instant reboot. He just stood there like a dumbs**t, grasping for something to say. I’m sure he probably thought of something on the car ride home, though.”
Just agree with them.
“The fastest way to shut someone down like that is actually to agree.
Just say “Yep, I am” to everything they say and it usually isn’t much because once they realize they aren’t going to respond the way they want you to, they will huff and puff and then leave.
People say mean s**t to get a rise out of people. Don’t give it to them.”
“Say “Twins!!”
And go in for a high five.”
“My classic go-to has always been “coming from you I’ll take it as a compliment.””
Teamwork.
“Someone once told me that my wife was way out of my league.
She is way more beautiful than me.
I just said, well that’s cause I have a huge d**k. She looked at them and nodded. We are team.”
““That’s ok cause so are you.”
Kurt Cobain, Lithium, 1991.”
Ham it up.
“”Yes, please degrade me more.”
The more you can ham it up the better.”
“‘I guess we’re in this together’ or ‘I hope that’s the only thing
we have in common.'”
“”Well, you look exactly like me, so…”
When my 9 yr old daughter tries it on me.”
“As a physically ugly person, I wouldn’t dignify this with an answer.
I’ve only had a few people actually blurt that out to me, and I just keep doing my own thing.”
“Hey, it beats being both ugly and stupid, but you’re still out here making it work.”
Ignore it.
“Nothing.
Why would you waste time justifying a troll who says hurtful things for reaction?”
““I know. I’m sorry.”
I figure if I sound really broken down and pathetic that they’ll feel really bad about themselves for being cruel and it’ll become one of those memories that randomly pops up years in the future while they’re lying in bed trying to go to sleep.”
““Thank God, I’m not trying to attract you anyway”
If they’re trashing how you dress/look. “You think i’m trying to come here to look good for YOU?”
Emphasize on the YOU.”
“Say thank you and I hope you have a great life.
Really makes them go ballistic.”
“And your point is?
If my personal worth is to based on my appearance alone, then I’d rather be ugly than to be valued by shallow filth like you.”