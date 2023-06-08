She “Embarrassed” Her Cousin And Got Them Kicked Out Of A Restaurant. But Was It Her Fault?
I was born and raised in the Midwest. What this means, at its core, is that I will absolutely go out of my way to avoid confrontation and keep the peace whenever possible.
That doesn’t mean I always agree that’s the right way to go, because some people need nothing more than being put in their place.
OP, who is single and child-free at 25, was out to eat with her family. That family included a cousin who, at 29, recently had her third child. This one was with a boyfriend who also had a baby with his wife the same week as her cousin gave birth.
I F(25) don’t have kids yet. I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together.
My cousin Sarah (29) has two bad behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).
OP had never eaten sushi before and so was struggling with the chopsticks. Her cousin was relentlessly (and cruelly) making fun of her, and doubled down when the waitress offered her the “training wheel” chopsticks they give to kids.
Last night my mother, sister, Sarah and I went to a sushi restaurant – and this was my first time having sushi. After we ordered, I had a hard time using the chopsticks. My cousin started obnoxiously laughing.
The waiter came over and asked me if I wanted “training wheels” which is a little plastic item that attaches to the chopsticks and helps you hold them in place. My cousin laughed and said “sorry about her, she constantly embarrasses herself and us.”
I just gave her the side eye and put the training wheels on.
When the cousin went after her again when the boyfriend arrived, OP lost her cool and came for her cousin with some completely savage and inspired insults.
When it was time to order desserts, her boyfriend MJ finally joined us – claiming that he was “busy.” She went on to tell him how “stupid” and “slow” I was for not knowing how to use chopsticks and how the waiters and everyone around now know that I’m an embarrassment.
My mom asked her what her problem was and she goes on a rant about how I’m so embarrassing and it’s no wonder I’m “jealous of her being a mother” and “no one wants to have kids with me.”
I finally had enough. I said “I don’t have kids because I don’t want them to come out like your rude pieces of shit” and “you’re calling me an embarrassment? Didn’t MJ just have a baby on you with his wife?
Your baby literally has a sibling a week apart from her. You probably learned how to use chopsticks by eating his wife’s leftovers.”
They got into a screaming match that resulted in the entire family being asked to leave the restaurant.
Her family thinks she should apologize, as the cousin is having a rough time and is recently postpartum.
I guess when she was attacking me it was fine because everyone turned on me. It got so loud that management had to get involved. Sarah was screaming and crying, MJ was yelling at me, and my mom and sister were berating me for being “mean.”
Management brought the bill and told us to please pay it and leave. My mom paid the entire bill but my sister said I’m an AH for embarrassing Sarah and getting us kicked out – and how she’s probably going through postpartum depression.
Now…idk if I went too far seeing as she’s probably going through some post baby stress. AITA?
I have a feeling Reddit feels differently, but let’s find out!
The top commenter was stuck on OP’s fabulous burn.
This person says feeling poorly about yourself is no excuse for being rude to other people.
They say to take the high road you also have to be ok with being a doormat.
This commenter agrees that the cousin is the one who is probably jealous.
This person also does not think OP in any way owes the cousin an apology.
In her edit, OP says she has apologized in the interest of just putting an end to the whole thing, but her cousin wasn’t interested in hearing it.
UPDATE:
Thank you all for the overwhelming responses! I’ve been wanting to put Sarah in her place for a while now – and I’m glad I did! However, Sarah’s Mom got involved and is mad at me.
Apparently, MJ told Sarah that him and his wife were separating. Sarah found out that he lied because she was secretly stalking his wife’s Facebook page – and got the shock of her life when wifey posted a newborn baby and MJ was there for the birth.
Sarah did the math and realized that he got both of them pregnant the week of his birthday. She confronted him and he confirmed it. He also said that she’ll have to get over it or he’ll leave. So, she stayed and is now constantly in shambles. Not my problem.
Now onto the problem. She kept the wife’s baby a secret and only told her mom, who told my mom, who told my sister and I. So, they said that they were pissed because I wasn’t supposed to repeat it.
BUT I DIDN’T KNOW IT WAS CLASSIFIED INFORMATION. After like a week, that’s all everyone talked about.
Sarah’s mom (my aunt) reached out to me this morning and she said that Sarah’s problem with me is that I always said I don’t like kids and only a “horrible person” won’t like kids – and that I was mean to her about her kids 2 months ago.
2 months ago she wanted to go to a party with MJ and asked me to watch her kids. ALL THREE OF THEM. FOR FREE. I told her no because they’re untrained, I don’t feel comfortable watching a newborn – and she’ll have to pay me to put up with the other two.
So, I guess that’s why she’s still holding grudges.
Regardless, Sarah’s mom said she was having a really hard time after finding out about the “outside” baby (who technically is the inside baby as Sarah’s baby is the outside baby but whatever) and she wants me to apologize for putting her business out there for everyone.
She got my mom and sister involved so I just called Sarah and apologized. She just said “I don’t care what you have to say” and hung up.
Regardless. I held up my end of the bargain. Hopefully this gets blown over soon because ya girl is TIRED.
Honestly, y’all, I hope this was cathartic for OP.
It sounds as if it was a long time coming.
