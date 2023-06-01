This Craftsman Built A Hammer Using Nothing But Washers
It takes all types of people to make the world go ’round, and I don’t know about you, but people who can do things that I could never even dream up totally fascinate me.
In my case, that’s people who can see things in their minds and then build them with their hands.
Craftsman Hassan Abu-Izmero (HABU) has done exactly that by crafting a really cool-looking hammer out of nothing but steel washers.
He wrapped them around a metal rod and custom-measured the head, fusing each one together until he had achieved the appearance he wanted.
It looks like something Thor would be honored to handle, if we’re being honest.
Here’s some other cool shiz thtat Hassan has created.
Like this infinite loop…
And how the hell did he make this?!? Is this M.C. Escher’s long lost great, great grandson?!?
I’m going to go stare at this for awhile and try to figure out exactly how he did it.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · art, Hassan Abu-Izmero, single topic, welding