This Woman Lost Her Cool When Her Aunt Said She Wasn’t A Real Doctor
I have no idea what causes the kind of insecurity that makes people want to take others down to build themselves up, but I’m glad it hasn’t happened to me.
OP is a plastic surgeon, which means she’s gone through years of school and residency and passed licensing exams to be able to put those letters behind her name.
I (35f) am a plastic surgeon, I went through years of medical school and residency but it was worth it,I originally started med school with the hopes of going into psychiatry but surgery really interested me.
Most of her family is super supportive, but others are dismissive of her chosen speciality.
the problem started years ago when I first told my family that I was going into plastic surgery because it was what interests me the most, my parents,siblings and bil were all supportive and whenever I felt like giving up they were always there to push me. But a lot of my other family members weren’t as supportive, my aunts always made snide comments about it, as well as my cousins, uncles and grandparents on both sides, they were all happy when they knew I was in med school but completely flipped when they found out I was pursuing plastic surgery.
It annoyed me at first but I learned to just move on from it.
Her aunt is one of those people, and when her own daughter started studying to become a nurse, she took the opportunity to claim that OP was “not a real doctor.”
But recently my cousin (40f) on my dad’s side, who’s the daughter of the aunt who keeps making comments about my job, done a plc on nursing and childcare, which didn’t bother me I couldn’t care less what she does, but my aunt thought I should know everything that’s happening with her daughter, everytime I see her she goes on about how smart her daughter is and how amazing she is for doing a plc in nursing and childcare, but the last time I seen her she said something that really annoyed me.
me and my sister were over at her house because she had some hand me downs to give to my nephew, we were all eating when she said “it’s great that she’s going into medical school (she’s not she doesn’t even have the brains for medical school) maybe we can finally have a REAL doctor in the family”
OP lost her cool, telling her aunt where to shove it and insulting her cousin’s intelligence in the process.
I sat there in silence for a second thinking wtf is she talking about? And then looked at my sister who looked equally as pissed off as me, I snapped back and said “her changing kids soiled pants doesn’t make her a doctor and her knowing how to clean a cut doesn’t either, she’s not in medical school she’s too dumb for that, she wouldn’t even last a week before dropping out.”
My aunt looked really pissed off and yelled at me for being rude and then she told me I wasn’t much of a doctor either, I yelled back at her that I went through years of med school, and residency, and that I’m a licensed doctor and surgeon and that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
Her family is split, with half of them thinking she should apologize and the other half high-fiving her for finally standing up for herself.
My aunt started crying and left the room so me and my sister just left, a few hours later I got a text from my cousin calling me a b*tch for what I said and “attacking” her mom.
I got more texts from other family members and it somehow travelled to my moms side of the family as well, majority of them are telling me to apologise for yelling at my aunt but my immediate family (mom,dad,brother,sister,in laws,girlfriend) are telling me not to.
Now I’m being shunned by both sides of the family and they’re all refusing to talk to me and won’t even let me tell my side of the story, so was I ta?
The top commenter is angry on OP’s behalf, and also comes with the reminder that plastic surgeons do very important and hard work.
But even if all she does is vanity surgery, she’s still a real doctor. Obviously.
This person thinks maybe the speciality needs a better name, that’s all.
There’s no end to the support for plastic surgeons!
A few people, like this person, did think OP was a jerk to bring the cousin’s intelligence into things, because you can’t take that stuff back.
Y’all, why would anyone be so rude to a family member?
And why would you call someone who went to medical school not a doctor? So many questions!
