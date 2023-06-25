Jun 25, 2023

TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Alright, all you egg lovers, it’s time to listen up!

If you’ve ever struggled to make the perfect poached egg (which is no simple task), then this video is going to make your day.

A TikTok food influencer named Cáoileánn Conway shared a video on the social media platform that laid out step-by-step how to perfect this method.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.47.12 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

Conway says the first thing to do is to make sure your eggs are still good and she recommends a certain kind of pan to cook the eggs in.

She also talks about how to get the pan heated up and prepped before you add the egg.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.47.23 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

Conway recommends “flicking some water over the top of the yolk” while the egg is cooking and she stresses that the egg must have the “perfect” amount of jiggle in order to turn out the best way.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.47.30 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

After you remove the eggs from the pan and put them on a plate, Conway recommends dabbing them with a paper towel to get off excess water.

In the video, she says, “perfect whites, perfect yolk. Told you: best eggs of your entire life. Enjoy!”

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.47.43 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@caoileannconwayi heard you wanted to learn how to poach eggs to perfection♬ original sound – Cáoileánn Conway

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said they only had one tweak on her method.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.49.46 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they’re definitely going to try this.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.49.56 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said they used this method and they’re not a terrible cook anymore!

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 11.50.07 AM TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg

Photo Credit: TikTok

Gotta try this for sure!

