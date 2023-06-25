TikTokker Shows How to Make a Perfect Poached Egg
Alright, all you egg lovers, it’s time to listen up!
If you’ve ever struggled to make the perfect poached egg (which is no simple task), then this video is going to make your day.
A TikTok food influencer named Cáoileánn Conway shared a video on the social media platform that laid out step-by-step how to perfect this method.
Conway says the first thing to do is to make sure your eggs are still good and she recommends a certain kind of pan to cook the eggs in.
She also talks about how to get the pan heated up and prepped before you add the egg.
Conway recommends “flicking some water over the top of the yolk” while the egg is cooking and she stresses that the egg must have the “perfect” amount of jiggle in order to turn out the best way.
After you remove the eggs from the pan and put them on a plate, Conway recommends dabbing them with a paper towel to get off excess water.
In the video, she says, “perfect whites, perfect yolk. Told you: best eggs of your entire life. Enjoy!”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@caoileannconwayi heard you wanted to learn how to poach eggs to perfection♬ original sound – Cáoileánn Conway
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said they only had one tweak on her method.
Another TikTokker said they’re definitely going to try this.
And one person said they used this method and they’re not a terrible cook anymore!
Gotta try this for sure!