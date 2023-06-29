What Are Some Wild Secrets About the Military? People Shared Their Thoughts.
If you know, you know… and sometimes it’s not very comforting…
I’m talking about military secrets in this country and some of them can be downright disturbing and scary.
Take a look at what AskReddit users had to say about this.
Terrible.
“If you join the military you will be affected by s**cide.
We had 3 during training, one on the boat, one I had to tackle in my office because he was slashing his wrists.
Then you get out and it keeps happening, I’ve lost 8 shipmates in the last 7 years after I got out.
It’s nuts.”
All kinds of wild stuff.
“People be f**king.
Like, all the time. Deployment wives/husbands are a thing.
Also, people play a lot of ridiculous pranks and pull a lot of silly stunts.
On my last deployment we had a phantom sh**ter. Just some guy, or girl, they never got found out, who would s**t in random spaces.
I had a friend who was a really dark skinned black dude. At night, when we were only running red lights, he’d hide under the stairs to the boat locker right in front of the door to SONAR one and wait until someone was nearly face to face with him and then he’d smile. All you’d see is this perfect set of red teeth all disembodied like the Cheshire cat. Freaked me the f**k out first time he got me with it.
One time we were in pretty rough seas and the ship was rocking pretty hard. Now, on the main deck there’s only 3 hallways that run across the ship. The longest one was midship and was where our chow line was. People were sliding up and down that pway with the rocking of the ship. It was pretty wild.
What we SONAR techs would do is get in our trunk(imagine an elevator shaft with a ladder that connects 4 levels) and time a jump so that when the ship crested a wave and if you timed it right you could jump up to the next room. My LPO made it like 3 floors once.
If the ship has a swim call, meaning everyone can swim in the ocean while at sea, there’d be a couple of people with rifles on Shark Watch.
If there is an ice cream social for no reason you’re going to get bad news. Except for when they finally got Bin Laden.”
Swingin’.
“Swingers exist on every single base in the world.
In Sigonella they would use different boxes of detergent in the windows to show what they were into and what age range they were looking for.
Patrolling the housing area became much more interesting when you see who lives in the houses and what they’re into.”
Oh, great…
“Our Air Force’s most critical asset, our nuclear weapons, are primarily guarded by a bunch of really bored teenagers.”
Not a good situation.
“They preach and preach and preach mental health is important and that they don’t want people getting burnt out.
But unless you speak the words “I am going to kill myself” they don’t give a single f**k how you’re doing mentally.
Like it’s not possible to be having a hard time and yet still want to be alive.”
Scary.
“When I checked in to Fort Bragg in 2011, the very first thing I was told in the in-processing brief was “Welcome to Fort Bragg. We have the most Male-on-Male r**es and s**ual a**aults in the nation.”
THE VERY FIRST THING THEY TOLD ME.”
Don’t ask, don’t tell.
“Been in for a long while now, the most apt descriptor I’ve heard: “Gayest bunch of straight dudes you’ll ever meet.””
The world’s oldest profession.
“We had female soldiers committing their own pr**titution.
They had a code and everything. If a girl at the coffee shop was wearing PTs and a pink PT belt she was down to f**k for money.
One or more of these girls contracted a disease and next thing you know there is a base wide epidemic and I still remember a commissioned doctor coming into the break area screaming “if I have to look at one more dirty d**k I’m quitting, f**k it”.”
Did you go yet?
“You don’t go poo for a long time after you start basic training. Weeks.
It becomes a subject of conversation with your dorm mates. Did you go #2?
Becomes a common question.”
Time to leave.
“The amount of people who get sick and tired of being in the service who will go out and do some drug or another to get kicked out.
During our Iraq/Afghanistan years, you wouldn’t believe how many people would purposely p**s hot or, females would intentionally get pregnant to get out of going.”
Well, I’m not gonna sleep tonight…
Categories: HISTORY
Tags: · askreddit, history, military, military secrets, reddit, secrets, white text