What Movie Can You Identify From a Single Quote? Here’s What People Said.
My superpower is this: if you play one random clip from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, I would be able to identify that classic film.
And the same goes for Road House!
Pretty impressive, right?
What movie can you identify by a single quote?
Here’s what folks had to say about this on AskReddit.
And FYI, we’re not going to include the names of these movies so you’re gonna have to guess OR look them up if you don’t know them.
Good luck!
Remember this one?
“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career.
Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will k**l you.”
A great movie.
“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a mur**red son. Husband to a mur**red wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”
Yes!
“It’s 106 miles to Chicago, we got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cig**ettes, it’s dark…and we’re wearing sunglasses.”
Do you remember this one?
“Who ya gonna call?”
A horror classic.
“Here’s Johnny!”
Going wayyyyy back.
“Toto… I have a feeling we are not in Kansas anymore.”
Yeah, you are!
“I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence.”
Crime don’t pay.
“Say hello to my little friend.”
The TV dubbed version is even better.
“Yippie ki yay motherf**ker!”
You gotta get this one!
“I’ve had it with these muthafu**in’ snakes on this muthafu**in’ plane!”
Intense!
“You can’t handle the truth!”
A really scary one!
“I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.”
One of the best ever.
“Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”
LOL.
“So, you’re telling me there’s a chance?”
Old Hollywood.
“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a d**n.”
Not a great first date movie.
“It rubs the lotion on its skin.”
If you know, you know.
“Nobody puts Baby in the corner.”
It’s a mystery…
“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”
Back to the 1980s.
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
What a line!
“You’ve got to ask yourself one question:
‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you, punk?”
Hilarious.
“I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley.”
Cult classic.
“You’re tearing me apart, Lisa!”
You’re gonna laugh.
“It’s just weird, cause it seems like someone definitely touched my drum set.”
Well?!?!
“Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?!”
The darkness.
“You think darkness is your ally. But you merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it, I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding.”
Boom!
“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”
Hint: it features a professional wrestler.
“I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick a**. And I’m all out of bubble gum.”
Iconic.
“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.”