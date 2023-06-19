Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Making Her Mom Choose Between Her Wedding and Her Sister Giving Birth
AITA for making my mom choose between my wedding and my sister’s first child birth?
“I’m finally getting married in two months time (💃💃) after a year of planning and everything has been going to plan so far with no hiccups. That was until my mother called me earlier in the week to ask me to postpone my wedding by at least a month.
My sister is currently pregnant and her due date is July 17th. My sister asked my mother to be there for her for the whole of July since the due date is just an estimate and this is her first baby. Long story short, the father of her child is my ex boyfriend- whom she was sleeping with while we were dating.
So we don’t have a relationship with one another. I’m not willing to postpone my wedding for my sister and I told my mother that and also that she just simply needed to choose who she wanted to support. She’s been fence-sitting and that’s why we’re here. She says I’m forcing her to make an impossible decision and my aunts are also trying to convince me to postpone.
Don’t get me wrong, I know she’s also mom’s child and wants her there for her but I also want her there for me and i’ve already waited a year for this and everything is already planned.
AITA?”
