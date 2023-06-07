Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Showing Her Roommate the Text Messages That His Girlfriend Sent Her
You gotta be careful out there with text messages, my friends…
Because you never know who’s gonna show messages to other folks and then things go haywire!
And this woman wants to know if she was out of line for showing her roommate the texts that his girlfriend sent her.
Was she a jerk?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for showing texts to my roommate that his girlfriend sent me?
“I rent a room in a house with my boyfriend and his best friend, Eric. We are all in our 30s and have lived in this home since college. Eric has a girlfriend, around six months, who stays over named Amanda. (Amanda doesn’t live with us)
Last night we were all Star Wars fans, so we decided to binge-watch some episodes and get pizza. Amanda wanted to use her Disney+ account, but mine is already logged into the tv in the living room. We get our pizza, snacks, wine and beer. I left my phone in my bedroom because I like to unplug after work.
After movie night, I go see my phone before bed, and there are pages of text about how Amanda wants me to stop doing things for her “man,” including start using her Disney+ account on our tv. I’m not allowed to cook or grab him things. The list goes on to where she accuses me of flirting with “her man.”
The thing is a ridiculous wall of text, and I’m showing this to my boyfriend before we go to sleep. He said Eric needed to see this, so I screenshot page after page Amanda sent while we watched the New Trilogy. I hear them argue, and Amanda slams the door to leave around 3 am.
I told my coworker today, and few thought I was being petty because Amanda has insecurities she needs to work through, and I bullied her about them by sharing her texts with her boyfriend.”
Now it’s time to see what people had to say on Reddit.
One reader said she’s NTA…but she probably saved him from some major headaches.
Another reader said she wasn’t petty for doing this at all.
And one person said all she did was present her friend with relevant information.