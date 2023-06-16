Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Sister She Needs to Pay for Child Care or She Won’t Attend Her Wedding
No one likes to be given an ultimatum.
It makes you feel like your back is against the wall and you’re never really sure how to respond to them…
But sometimes they are necessary, right?
So is this woman an a**hole for what she said to her sister?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my sister she needs to pay for child care or I’m not going to her wedding?
“My (f25) sister’s wedding (F28) is in a couple months. She recently sent out inventions. I was invited as a regular guest, not a brides maid or MOH since we live a state apart and obviously there’s a certain level of involvement and time that goes into being part of a bridal party, which I understand.
I want to be there for my sister and obviously I’d like to see her get married.
But the problem is… I’m a single Mom. My son is 6 and when he’s not at school I need to be home watching him. So being out for hours at a time isn’t really in the cards for me right now. My sister’s wedding is child free.
Since it’s taking place in her state, I’d need to commute, and I’d probably have to be gone from my house for 2 full days. I can’t have family watch my son since they’ll all be at the wedding. And I don’t really have friends who will babysit for 2 days.
I contacted my sister and asked if she’d be willing to let my son come to the wedding with me, and explained he couldn’t be left alone so young and that I didn’t have anyone to watch him. She responded by telling me her “no children” policy was strict and she wouldn’t make exceptions.
I explained my situation again, and said I’d need some form of child care or to bring him with me. I then asked her if she would pay me to hire a nanny or babysitter to watch him. She got offended, and said “children and weddings are both parts of life” and I need to “just figure it out, it’s my kid, my problem.” Which sure that’s true, but also… her wedding, her making it a problem by not allowing me to bring my kid.
I told her she could either pay for my child care or I wouldn’t be going to her wedding. Which all she did was call me “ridiculous” and “entitled.” She said she shouldn’t have to pay for my child and that part of being an adult is knowing how to take care of that kind of thing.
I think that’s ridiculous. Money is tight. Child care is expensive. I can’t magically afford for someone to watch my 6 year old and most people would just let me bring him to the wedding.
My sister says she’s definitely not paying for child care, and “I guess you’re not going to the wedding then.” My whole family is mad at me for “not being there for my sister.”
AITA?”
