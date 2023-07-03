‘3 years later I’m still single.’ People Share Stories About the Most Ridiculous Things They Did in Their 20s
by Justin Gardner
Do you remember your twenties?
Okay, let me rephrase that: do you remember some of your twenties?
Sure you do!
That wild and crazy decade where you had no problem staying up all night and making it to work at 6 am the next morning!
Ahhhh, the good old days….
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about the most ridiculous things they did in their twenties.
This is gonna be fun!
Stupid.
“Drink and drive.
A lot.
Never got busted. Quite stupid. I am now 5 years sober(unrelated). I say this from the bottom of my heart.
There are friends, taxis, Uber, Lyft etc….utilize these for yourself.”
This is quite a story.
Hands down the worst thing I’ve done was sticking with my ex, that eventually clouded my judgement to a point where I turned to crime.
This is going to be long winded, but hear me out.
I met this girl through my younger sister. I was 20 at the time and was studying to become an accountant. We were very happy in the beginning, and my friends and family loved her. I was just as close with her family.
She is 2 years younger than I am, and had just finished high school when we met. Fast forward a year till when she started dropping hints about getting engaged. Like I said, we were happy and started discussing it.
She started a job in logistical admin and I had a work/study agreement with a big accounting firm in my hometown. They didn’t pay fantastic, but covered all my tuition fees.
We eventually got engaged on the 31st of December at a party with our families that I arranged with the intention. Everyone was on board, despite our age, because they saw how happy we were. Little did they know what was about to go down.
A few months later we find a place of our own and moved in together. The first 2 months went well.
This is where it goes south. And quickly so. Whenever I started any conversation about planning and saving up for the wedding we would have after my graduation she shuts me down immediately, and starts talking about going out with her friends that I didn’t like to go drinking.
At the end of the day we do what she wants and we would spend practically our whole paychecks on drinks for her (I was the driver, so I did mot drink whenever we went out).
This then forced me to take money out of my savings to cover the rent and food for that month. And this went on for a month or two, until it worstened.
She reconnected with her old crush in month 4 of us living together, and they start spending more time together. At this point I stopped going out with them, as they want to stay out late during work nights, and she started doing c**aine with the guy.
Whenever I bring up my issues she turned a**sive by verbally and physically assaulting me, threatening to stab me with knives, etc. The last time she did, she broke my nose after repeatedly hammerfisting my face.
My financial troubles set in after I depleted my savings having to pay rent, buy food, and put fuel in my car to drive her and myself to work and back (we worked on opposite ends of town).
She never contributed a thing and spent her money on going out and drugs, and I eventually ran out of money, and did not have money for fuel. At this point I am so scared of her, that I don’t want to tell her in fear of what she might do next, that I started taking my licence plates off, filling up my car at gas stations and driving away without paying.
I did this a few times till I was outed with security footage that was blasted over facebook.
During this whole time I was too afraid to go to my parents asking for help, because of my pride I couldn’t swallow. I ended up losing my job and subsequently my studies.
When she found out she ended things with me moved back to her mom. A few days later she came to me and told me that she was pregnant and that it was mine.
I took her to the doctor, paid for the visit, the scans, the tests and everything, just for her to turn around and come clean that it was the high school crush’s child after he asked for a paternity test.
They are still together, and I got my life back on track. I finished my studies and am an accountant now, I payed everyone back and they did not press charges after I begged and pleaded.
I am married now and couldn’t be happier. I just wish I never met her.”
Wasted time.
“I wasted so much money on booze and drugs when I could have been saving.
I’m 2 years and some change sober and am just now trying to get a nest egg going at 34.”
Bad move.
“Got married to the wrong woman.
Never get married to someone who isn’t sure if they love you.
That person is damaged and needs space.”
Wow.
“I crashed a golf cart at 29.
I was so fu**ed up with road rash, both ankles were rolled and fucked up a one Achilles pretty bad. It took 2 years for one ankle to feel normal again. Still have a bunch of scarring.
Have never f**ked myself up so bad before. The road rash and treating it all over my body was one of the most painful things I’ve ever dealt with.
I am so careful in those things now and honestly just everything in general. Lucky I didn’t hit my head.”
This is kinda funny.
“Went to Italy and forgot to eat pizza.
I still can’t believe that happened. I had pasta there, gelato, took some amazing photos, explored a lot and when I came back, I was like I missed something?
Then I’m like f**k! I forgot to eat pizza, IN ITALY!! LOL.”
The one that got away.
“Broke up with (what may as well have been) the greatest girlfriend I’ve ever had.
3 years later I’m still single and I think about her from time to time.”
All kinds of debt.
“Ran up $11k worth of credit card debt over about 18 months when I was 25-26.
I didn’t become debt free until I was 33, and never had an 800 (excellent) credit score until 36.”
Ahh… youth is wasted on the young.
