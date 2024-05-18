These Parents Rarely Give Their Son Sweets, So They Argued About Him Having A Cupcake At A Birthday Party. He Snuck One Anyway.
by Trisha Leigh
I try not to judge other people’s parenting. Honest.
That said, there are too many parents who don’t realize being militant with food access is going to lead to all kinds of trouble – probably sooner rather than later.
These parents strictly control their son’s sugar intake.
My son is 9, and though we do allow him to have sweets, we try to limit his intake of them and my wife and I have agreed on this.
Now to the birthday party.
We are there, he is playing, had some lunch and is running around with the other kids while myself and the other adults are having conversations.
When he caught him sneaking cookies at a party, he said no cupcake during the cake/song event.
I go to get a water and see him hunched over kinda hiding behind the table with all the food.
I see him chewing something and come to find out he is eating cookies.
No big deal, he could have asked to have some, but he knew that his sweet for that day would have been the cake/cupcakes that were going to be served.
So I told him that since he wanted to be sneaky and try to eat cookies without being caught, he would not get a cupcake.
His wife thought it would be rude to not have a cupcake, though, and let him have one.
Fast forward to them serving the cupcakes, and my wife sends him to go wash his hands.
Once he leaves she says to me, ‘I think he should have one, its rude if he doesn’t’, implying it would be rude to the hosts.
I respond with, ‘No, he knows the rules and he sneakily had cookies, so he doesn’t deserve one’.
Well, clearly she didn’t care and he ended up eating a cupcake, making me look like the bad parent/a******.
I dont believe I was wrong in this situation, but I guess you all can be the judge of that.
Is Reddit prepared to take a side? You know they are!
The top comment says they’re not teaching him what they think they’re teaching him.
This person says the trouble is already here.
Nothing but trouble lies down this road.
Parents can definitely be too controlling.
There are so many things wrong.
I’m telling you, this is trouble.
Sneaking food is a huge red flag.
