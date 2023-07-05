A Customer Hatched Birds From Eggs… He Bought at Trader Joe’s!?!
Go ahead and file this story under “Things You’ve Never Seen Before In Your Whole Life.”
And it might make you check and then double-check the eggs you buy next time you go to the grocery store.
A woman named Rachel Anne posted a video that went viral in a big way…because it showed her hatching chicks from eggs that she had purchased at a Trader Joe’s store.
The woman bought eggs that weren’t regular but instead were fertilized eggs.
Rachel put the eggs in an incubator after she got them home from the store and her video shows a chick hatching and then two baby birds.
How cute!
And I had no idea you could do this!
Here’s the video.
@findingmom.me I’ve always wanted to do this and finally did it!! Four babies so far, four eggs still in the incubator! Meet Jo, Josie, TJ, and JoJo 😂🤪#traderjoes #traderjoeshaul #traderjoesmusthaves #traderjoesfinds #chicks #chickies #hatch #babies #sofluffy ♬ Viva La Vida – Coldplay
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said this made them check their fridge.
Another individual said this video freaked them out.
And another person said this video confirmed the way they feel about eating eggs.
Cutest story I read today, for real!