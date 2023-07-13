A Customer Service Rep Showed What It’s Like to Have an “Escalation Call” With a Customer
As someone who worked in a call center in my younger days, let me say unequivocally that I do not miss it at all.
Because you have to put up with a lot of BS!
And a video shared by a TikTok user named Ashley proved this point in a major way. She had to deal with an angry caller and the call escalated BIG TIME.
The video shows Ashley on a call with a customer who seems to be losing their cool more by the second.
She tells the caller that “nothing has changed” and that the two choices she’s given her to help out with her problem are the only two options there are going to be.
Ashley’s stellar customer service skills are on full display in the video and she stays calm and respectful but remains firm about what she has to do for the company she works for.
The call is eventually transferred over to a manager and Ashley can’t help but chuckle at how it escalated.
Let’s take a look at her video.
@heyslim498 #callcenterlife #esculation #callcenteragent ♬ original sound – Ashley Williams
Check out what TikTok users had to say.
This person said this kind of work isn’t for weak people.
One viewer said they could never do this kind of work again.
And one TikTokker said she handled this situation perfectly.
I would not want this job!
