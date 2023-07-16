A Job Recruiter Said Thank You Emails After Interviews Make a Big Difference and It Got People Talking
To send a thank you not or not to send a thank you note…
That is the question, my friends…
And it seems like folks are pretty divided on this one!
A woman named Julia posted a video on TikTok where she said that sending a thank you note after a job interview is a good idea and just might help you land a job.
In the video, Julia said, “I just interviewed a recent grad for a full-time role and her thank-you note alone would be a reason to hire her.”
She added, “She thoughtfully explains how she understands our business, took a theme of our conversation and elaborated on an idea that she could bring to the table.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@julia.haber This email will get you hired #emailetiquette #hiringprocess #recentgrad ♬ original sound – Julia Haber | CEO of H\FC
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One person said they think this is ridiculous.
Another individual said this is a red flag is companies actually hire people because of this.
And one TikTokker said they do this but they keep it short and simple.
A heartfelt thank you goes a long way.
