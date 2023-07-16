Jul 16, 2023

A Job Recruiter Said Thank You Emails After Interviews Make a Big Difference and It Got People Talking

To send a thank you not or not to send a thank you note…

That is the question, my friends…

And it seems like folks are pretty divided on this one!

A woman named Julia posted a video on TikTok where she said that sending a thank you note after a job interview is a good idea and just might help you land a job.

In the video, Julia said, “I just interviewed a recent grad for a full-time role and her thank-you note alone would be a reason to hire her.”

She added, “She thoughtfully explains how she understands our business, took a theme of our conversation and elaborated on an idea that she could bring to the table.”

Check out her video and see what you think.

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One person said they think this is ridiculous.

Another individual said this is a red flag is companies actually hire people because of this.

And one TikTokker said they do this but they keep it short and simple.

A heartfelt thank you goes a long way.

