A Man Didn’t Realize That He Had to Give 30 Days Notice to Move Out of His Apartment

by Matthew Gilligan

Call me crazy, but I thought that most, if not all, people out there knew that you typically have to give landlords at least some kind of notice if you plan to move out of a house or an apartment that you rent.

But I guess not everyone got the memo on that important piece of business!

A young man posted a video on TikTok after he found out the hard way that you gotta give the Big Guy a heads-up if you’re planning to vacate the premises.

The young fella learned that he needed to give a 30-day notice and his video shows him mimicking being pretty emotional about the whole situation.

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “POV: you didn’t know you had to put in a 30-day notice before your lease up in order to move.”

Doh!

Check out his video.

@kj.thegreatest Say goodbye to good credit, im only 19 god omg 😩😩💔 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ Aint nobody told me nothing – Kendria Bland

Here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person was surprised he didn’t read the lease agreement.

Another individual said this was a good learning experience.

And one viewer said they weren’t aware of this.

Life lesson learned!

