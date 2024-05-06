He Tried To Pay Their Library Fine, But They Only Take Cash Or Check. So He Pays Them $1.56 A Week For An Entire Year.
by Abby Jamison
There’s nothing worse than getting that reminder that your library account has a fine on it.
When that happened to this person, it wasn’t as easy as clicking a button online.
Let’s see how they handled this inconvenience…
Library won’t take card payment and fines will double without immediate payment.
This happened about 10 years ago, and yes this is petty but I was really frustrated.
I got mailed a notice from our local public library that I had a $40 in library fines and that if they weren’t paid by a certain deadline they would double.
The library was downtown next to my work, but a long ways from my home. At the time I was taking public transit.
They waited until the last second…
Of course I procrastinated to the last day and go in after work to pay the fine before it doubles.
I only carry my drivers license, my credit card, and bus pass in my phone case. No wallet.
Come to find out, the library doesn’t take cards, only cash or checks.
It’s after 5. The bank is closed. I don’t carry checks. There is no way I can make it home and back using the bus.
Things didn’t go as planned…
I ask for mercy and promise to bring in cash or a check the next morning. They won’t make an exception and they doubled my fine even though I tried to pay it on time. I’m really frustrated.
Cue malicious compliance.
I’ve already had my fine doubled so there is no rush to pay it at this point.
They decided to make things difficult…
I calculate that it is $1.56 per week if I pay it over 52 weeks. I set up my bank’s automatic bill pay for a weekly recurring payment.
For an entire year, they snail-mailed me the receipt for my weekly check payments (I think it is there policy). The envelopes were all hand-written.
It probably cost them double or more in man-hours to process their doubled fine.
Reddit was torn on this one, let's see what they said…
This user thinks this malicious compliance is totally fair.
However, this commenter doesn’t think it’s a great move.
Another commenter has some life experience with this kind of thing.
Others, like this person, really didn’t like this person’s choices.
Hopefully stories like this make it so there are no more library fees!
