May 6, 2024 at 6:33 am

American Claims The United States Is The The Only Country In The Civilized World That Thinks Life Should Be Hard

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

This guy’s video is bound to get people talking…

It comes to us from a guy named Matthew and he didn’t hold back when he gave his opinion about what he thinks about the mindset of Americans.

Matthew started off with a bang and said, “America is a wild place, it really is. We are the only country in the civilized world that thinks life should be hard. You guys say things like, ‘Well no one wants to work anymore.’ Of course not!”

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

Matthew argued that Americans are “romanticizing the desire to be a cog in a machine.”

He continued, “Americans will not only support, but actively participate in their own exploitation.”

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

Matthew added, “Americans have been so brainwashed to feeling like any sort of basic necessity has to be earned. Just living … is not a given right.”

Something to think about…

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

Here’s the video.

@bunkerlicious

But “freedom,” am I right? #america #conservative #liberal #american #fyp

♬ original sound – Matthew Bunker

And this is how folks reacted.

One person thinks he messed up.

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

Another viewer agrees with him.

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@bunkerlicious

He might be on to something…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter