American Claims The United States Is The The Only Country In The Civilized World That Thinks Life Should Be Hard
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy’s video is bound to get people talking…
It comes to us from a guy named Matthew and he didn’t hold back when he gave his opinion about what he thinks about the mindset of Americans.
Matthew started off with a bang and said, “America is a wild place, it really is. We are the only country in the civilized world that thinks life should be hard. You guys say things like, ‘Well no one wants to work anymore.’ Of course not!”
Matthew argued that Americans are “romanticizing the desire to be a cog in a machine.”
He continued, “Americans will not only support, but actively participate in their own exploitation.”
Matthew added, “Americans have been so brainwashed to feeling like any sort of basic necessity has to be earned. Just living … is not a given right.”
Something to think about…
Here’s the video.
