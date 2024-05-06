His Wife Surprised Him With A Dog He Didn’t Want, So He Waited Ten Years And Did The Same Thing To Her
by Abby Jamison
Dogs are a lifelong commitment.
In this story, a husband and wife both surprise each other with a puppy.
But everything is not as it seems…
Tit for tat, puppy edition.
Over a decade ago, my friend brought up to his wife that he wanted a hunting dog.
He wanted a specific breed and he wanted to choose it. When I came over on Christmas, I could tell there was tension in the house.
Things were awkward…
Wife decided to buy him a sweet non-hunting dog as a gift. Over the years I would poke fun at the situation and he’d just roll his eyes.
Until a couple months ago….
Friend decided to get a puppy and I was a bit shocked.
This is where it get’s a little petty…
With a sly grin he explained that a couple months ago his wife said “once this old dog passes, I’m done with pets.” (Lots of hair and dog prints).
So he went out and got the puppy!
*And no, it wasn’t solely purchased for the sake of revenge. Definitely an incentive to buy now. Both dogs are very loved, and well taken care of.
Let’s see how Reddit feels about this…
This commenter thought the petty revenge was clever!
Other Reddit users had similar stories to share.
This commenter thought the story was going in a different direction.
All’s fair in love and dogs.
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.