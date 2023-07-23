A Massive LED Sphere In Las Vegas Is Being Called “The World’s Largest Video Screen” And The Videos Are Impressive
Everything might be bigger in Texas, but everything is definitely flashier in Las Vegas – and this $2B LED Orb is definitely raising the bar.
Sphere Entertainment is a venture seeking to “reinvent” live music, and is backed by Madison Square Garden.
Which is interesting, because I think you might be able to see their new LED-laden, orb-shaped Vegas music venue all the way from New York City.
@LasVegasLocally
First animation of the MSG Sphere this morning. This is going to be the coolest building in the world. pic.twitter.com/oq8sxZYOrv
— Michel (@Mic_VegasSphere) July 1, 2023
It’s being touted as the “world’s largest video screen” and is definitely going to be something you’ll have to see to believe.
The stadium will seat 17,600 people and cost over $2B to build. It’s 516 feet wide, 366 feet tall, houses over 164,000 speakers that, along with the LED bulbs and 4D-movie-like experience, is designed to be an immersive experience.
This is how MSG Ventures CEO David Dibble described the project to Rolling Stone.
“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have VR experiences without those damn goggles? That’s what the Sphere is.”
Some people on Twitter aren’t so blankly optimistic, like this person who definitely loved The X-Files.
“This is definitely going to attract more UFOs.”
This is definitely going to attract more UFOs pic.twitter.com/5Mfy6aQgE2
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 5, 2023
Others, like this posted, had their flight response activated.
“I don’t know if it’s cause I’ve watched too many science fiction movies but I don’t f**king trust that thing at all. Looks like a Death Star, Eye of Sauron, HAL9000 hybrid. I’m out.”
The MSG sphere in Las Vegas lighting up for the first time saying "Hello World."
I don't know if it's cause I've watched too many fiction movies but I don't fucking trust that thing at all. Looks like a Death Star, Eye of Sauron, HAL 9000 hybrid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/XJ5z4OydrW
— The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) July 3, 2023
U2 is slated to be the first band to perform in the venue come September 2023, and guitarist David Howell “the Edge” Evans is pumped.
“This will be a quantum leap forward in the sense of what a concert can be. It gives you the opportunity to bring people back in time, and to worlds that are completely computer-generated, but completely believable. It’s a new genre of immersive experience, and a new art form.”
The jury is still out on how long it will take (or if it can be done) before Sphere breaks even, money-wise, and it will take time for other acts/bands/performers to come up with shows that suit the venue’s capabilities.
At least it looks nice, though. Very at home there on the Strip.