A Nurse Was Reprimanded After He Told a Co-Worker He Only Works To Make Money
No doubt about it, nurses have incredibly tough jobs and put up with things at work that the rest of us never even dream about.
And a pair of nurses shared videos on TikTok and addressed different instances of issues they’ve had with co-workers.
The first video comes from a nurse named Alex.
Alex said he mentioned to a co-worker that he works as a nurse to make money and pay for the necessities in life, such as rent and food.
He said that he was later called into his boss’s office and asked about what he said to his co-worker.
Alex was confused and angry about the incident and said, “I was like, why should I apologize for that? This is a job. I just hate it how, in healthcare, they just vilify who’s there to be here for money, like it’s not a career.”
He added, “I know people who became a nurse because it’s their calling, but I also know people who are here because they’re just a good nurse. They’re here for good job security and a stable paycheck—and there’s nothing wrong with either of those things!”
Alex’s video went viral and got a lot of people talking, including another nurse named Amirah who shared her own video on TikTok addressing this issue.
Amirah responded to Alex’s video and said, “That is a prime example of why I preach ‘your co-workers ain’t your friends.’”
And she added, “Nursing is not charity work. It’s not volunteer work. It is a job at the end of the day, and I don’t know why people are so obsessed with humbling nurses thinking that we should not be paid.”
I mean… it’s the truth, right?