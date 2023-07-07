A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And It’s Hilarious
When you move out of a rented apartment, the ultimate goal is to get ALL the money back from your deposit, right?
You better believe it!
And that’s why you have to take it upon yourself to tidy up the place before you drop off the keys to your landlord.
And this woman really seems to have taken that lesson to heart.
She posted a video on TikTok where she showed herself repainting a door jamb in her apartment and she called it the “landlord special.”
In her caption, she said she’s pretty sure she broke her back doing all the work around the apartment…but that’s the price for being a handyman, right?
Check out her video.
@aureamonet02 Just handman tings, also yall im pretty sure i broke my back but i got pain meds 😎😎
And here’s what viewers had to say about the video.
I’ve definitely lived in one of these places before!