Jul 7, 2023

A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And It’s Hilarious

TikTokLandlordSpecial A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

When you move out of a rented apartment, the ultimate goal is to get ALL the money back from your deposit, right?

You better believe it!

And that’s why you have to take it upon yourself to tidy up the place before you drop off the keys to your landlord.

And this woman really seems to have taken that lesson to heart.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.31.24 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

She posted a video on TikTok where she showed herself repainting a door jamb in her apartment and she called it the “landlord special.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.31.53 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her caption, she said she’s pretty sure she broke her back doing all the work around the apartment…but that’s the price for being a handyman, right?

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.32.08 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@aureamonet02 Just handman tings, also yall im pretty sure i broke my back but i got pain meds 😎😎 #handyman #bobthebuilder #foryou #fyp #apartment #movingout #tiktok #aurea ♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

And here’s what viewers had to say about the video.

This reader made a good point about something else she needs to do.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.32.34 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikTokker made a hilarious comment that is so true.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.32.44 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said the landlord will still find a reason to keep the deposit.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.33.35 PM A Tenant Gave Her Apartment the “Landlord Special” Before She Moved Out And Its Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’ve definitely lived in one of these places before!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter