July 31, 2023 at 6:37 pm

A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding “35 Years” Service Badges

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokWalmart35years 1 A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Hey, to each their own, right?

But still, staying at one company for decades is pretty rare these days…

And the person who shared this video on TikTok seemed totally shocked that people would choose to work at Walmart for years and years.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.37.15 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows service badges for Walmart employees that have worked at the store for 15, 25, and 30 years.

And the video’s caption reads, “Nah, imagine working for Walmart for 35 years.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.37.29 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

Like I said, that’s pretty rare these days, but in my personal opinion, anyone willing to stick it out for that long deserves some kind of recognition.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.37.40 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jjadonsmith bruhh imagine… #walmart #walmartsyncalong #crazy #funny ♬ original sound – 404 Ryuuk – 404 Ryuuk—f

Check out what people had to say about this.

One person said their grandma has worked at Walmart for decades.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.38.00 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said five years at Walmart is too much.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.38.08 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said they’d need a lot of money to work at Walmart for that long.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 10.38.26 AM A Walmart Worker Blasted Employees Who Stay With the Company for Decades After Finding 35 Years Service Badges

Photo Credit: TikTok

I agree with that last sentiment. If somebody sticks with a company for 35 years, they better be making bank!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter