A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon
Buyer beware!
That saying goes for just about everything you might purchase, but it’s a HUGE one when it comes to clothes that you buy online.
The woman’s TikTok video shows a dress being sold on Amazon that looks a little bit off…in fact, it looks like it was actually drawn on a model.
In other words, it doesn’t look REAL.
The woman’s video shows a dress that she says looks like it was “drawn in Snapchat.”
She asked in the video, “What would come in the mail if you ordered this? Amazon Fashion, explain yourself.”
The dress comes in multiple colors…and it looks like all of the different versions look like they were drawn on a model.
Weird!
Take a look at her video.
#greenscreen HOW is this allowed??
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said this dress looks familiar…
Another TikTokker asked why people still order from Amazon.
And this TikTokker said you never know what you’re gonna get even if it looks like a good design.
When it comes to Amazon… be very careful about WHO you buy from.