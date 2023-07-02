Jul 2, 2023

A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Buyer beware!

That saying goes for just about everything you might purchase, but it’s a HUGE one when it comes to clothes that you buy online.

The woman’s  TikTok video shows a dress being sold on Amazon that looks a little bit off…in fact, it looks like it was actually drawn on a model.

In other words, it doesn’t look REAL.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.05.58 PM A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman’s video shows a dress that she says looks like it was “drawn in Snapchat.”

She asked in the video, “What would come in the mail if you ordered this? Amazon Fashion, explain yourself.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.06.10 PM A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

The dress comes in multiple colors…and it looks like all of the different versions look like they were drawn on a model.

Weird!

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.06.23 PM 1 A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@heyguysitsjulia

#greenscreen HOW is this allowed??

♬ original sound – Julia

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person said this dress looks familiar…

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.06.39 PM A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker asked why people still order from Amazon.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.07.31 PM A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said you never know what you’re gonna get even if it looks like a good design.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.07.43 PM A Woman Asked Questions About an Amazon Dress That Looks Like a Cartoon

Photo Credit: TikTok

When it comes to Amazon… be very careful about WHO you buy from.

