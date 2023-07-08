Jul 8, 2023

A Woman Found a Hidden Staircase in Her Closet… After Living in a House for Three Years!

There’s something lurking below your feet…

No one wants to hear that, right?

And a woman named Julia got quite a shock when she discovered that the Los Angeles house she’s lived in for three years has a secret staircase that she was completely unaware of.

And she thinks it might even be haunted…

Julia shared a series of videos about what happened next.

Julia, who works as a relationship and life coach, said she was cleaning her closet when she noticed something and so she decided to take a closer look.

She lifted up a door in the floor and discovered a spiral staircase that she didn’t know existed for the past three years.

Take a look at her first video.

@iamjuliahenning I was cleaning the closet and decided to invesitgate. This is what I found… should I go in?! #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

In her second video, Julia said that the staircase wasn’t very stable and that it led down to complete darkness.

@iamjuliahenning So mini update from yesterday before we dive into this crawl space mini series… #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Julia then told viewers that she invited a medium over to her house to take a look at the staircase but that the medium didn’t go too far because felt uncomfortable.

@iamjuliahenning Crawl Space Update: The first medium is coming. #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries #mediumshipreadings ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Next, Julia said that the medium said she could feel a presence somewhere in the house. She added that weird things started happening in the house and that a friend of hers said she didn’t feel good after she left the house.

So Julia decided to descend the stairs by herself…

@iamjuliahenning We didn’t tell her anything about whats been happening we just asked her to go down. Gotta stop stalling … legit though all week weird stuff has been happening. I literally got locked in this closet the day i discovered the crawl space opened and would not have been able to get out if i was home alone. Go ahead and laugh but this is legit weird! #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Julia’s next video showed the crawlspace and that the names “Joe” and “John” are written on the walls.

She also showed that the crawlspace contained a wine case and a wooden cabinet.

@iamjuliahenning Despite my vast knowlegde of every horror movie ever, I am literwlly THAT girl who went into the crawl space alone 🤦‍♀️ #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Next, Julia found a paper that showed the house had been fumigated back in 1993 because of a termite problem, and she also discovered a jar of trinkets.

@iamjuliahenning You asked for it. I want to keep it but also slightly terrfied. Its giving cursed items. But here you have it: the crawl space is a hidden room! Whats next? We need to learn the history… more questions than answers if you ask me. Hosting house events just got a lot more interesting… #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Julia then walked back up the stairs and said that “Something was definitely moving” in the crawlspace.

@iamjuliahenning The last owners said when I first bought the house (we never met btw, this was all in the GIANT SCROLL they left me..) “the little house reveals itself”… I never thought this is what they meant. Other things have happened here over the years. Should i show more!?! This is banana pants BUT survived the crawl space. Still no word about the JAR OF FREAKIN ITEMS THOUGH😳 #hauntedhouses #hauntedhouse #creepytiktok #creepyhouse #crawlspace #creepycrawlspace #hiddenhorror #scarystories #homediscovery #hauntedhollywood #ghosthunters #investigation #whatliesbeneath #barbarian #oldhousetiktok #hiddengems #docuseries #theburrow #housetour ♬ original sound – Julia Henning

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said they think was a wine cellar.

Another said that medium was definitely no help at all.

And this individual offered up what they’d do with it.

Nightmare fuel for sure!

I didn’t want to sleep tonight anyway…

