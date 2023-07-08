A Woman Found a Hidden Staircase in Her Closet… After Living in a House for Three Years!
There’s something lurking below your feet…
No one wants to hear that, right?
And a woman named Julia got quite a shock when she discovered that the Los Angeles house she’s lived in for three years has a secret staircase that she was completely unaware of.
And she thinks it might even be haunted…
Julia shared a series of videos about what happened next.
Julia, who works as a relationship and life coach, said she was cleaning her closet when she noticed something and so she decided to take a closer look.
She lifted up a door in the floor and discovered a spiral staircase that she didn’t know existed for the past three years.
Take a look at her first video.
Take a look at her first video.
In her second video, Julia said that the staircase wasn’t very stable and that it led down to complete darkness.
In her second video, Julia said that the staircase wasn't very stable and that it led down to complete darkness.
Julia then told viewers that she invited a medium over to her house to take a look at the staircase but that the medium didn’t go too far because felt uncomfortable.
Julia then told viewers that she invited a medium over to her house to take a look at the staircase but that the medium didn't go too far because felt uncomfortable.
Next, Julia said that the medium said she could feel a presence somewhere in the house. She added that weird things started happening in the house and that a friend of hers said she didn’t feel good after she left the house.
So Julia decided to descend the stairs by herself…
Next, Julia said that the medium said she could feel a presence somewhere in the house. She added that weird things started happening in the house and that a friend of hers said she didn't feel good after she left the house.

So Julia decided to descend the stairs by herself…
Julia’s next video showed the crawlspace and that the names “Joe” and “John” are written on the walls.
She also showed that the crawlspace contained a wine case and a wooden cabinet.
Julia's next video showed the crawlspace and that the names "Joe" and "John" are written on the walls.

She also showed that the crawlspace contained a wine case and a wooden cabinet.
Next, Julia found a paper that showed the house had been fumigated back in 1993 because of a termite problem, and she also discovered a jar of trinkets.
Next, Julia found a paper that showed the house had been fumigated back in 1993 because of a termite problem, and she also discovered a jar of trinkets.
Julia then walked back up the stairs and said that “Something was definitely moving” in the crawlspace.
Julia then walked back up the stairs and said that "Something was definitely moving" in the crawlspace.
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said they think was a wine cellar.
Another said that medium was definitely no help at all.
And this individual offered up what they’d do with it.
Nightmare fuel for sure!
I didn’t want to sleep tonight anyway…