A Woman Is Angry Because Her Daughter Found a Book in Walmart’s Children’s Section That Promotes Drinking
As you know, al**hol a**se is not a joke in any way, shape, or form…
But we live in a society where drinking seems to not only be accepted but EXPECTED, so it’s no big surprise that booze culture has seeped into every aspect of our lives.
And a concerned mother posted a video on TikTok after her daughter found a children’s book at Walmart that she says claims promotes al**hol a**se in parents.
The book the woman is worked up about is called “Daddy Likes Beer” and her daughter found it in the children’s section at the store.
The mom said that her daughter has seen her father deal with substance a**se in the past and that it made her upset when she came upon the book.
The book was written by Mike Lukaszewicz and Walmart’s website describes it as “lighthearted and family friendly”.
A selection from the books reads, “Donkey likes a dangled carrot, Bunny likes to disappear, Monkey likes banana smoothies and Daddy likes his beer.”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@ashliann0214 My daughter who watched the only father she knows battle with substance abuse pointed this out to me #wtfwalmart #substanceabuse #triggered #blowthisup #unacceptable #fathersdaysection #notajoke ♬ original sound – Ashli Ann
After the video went viral, the woman shared another video where she responded to commenters and she said she doesn’t want to see kids get ahold of this book and become upset because of things they’ve been through in the past.
She also said she thinks Walmart should move this book from the children’s section to the humor section.
@ashliann0214 Replying to @SoldbyStephM ♬ original sound – Ashli Ann
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person said she has a right to be upset.
Another individual made a VERY good point.
And this TikTok user said even if this was meant to be a joke, it wasn’t very funny…
Yeah, time to take this book out of the store.