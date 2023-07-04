Jul 4, 2023
A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas… And DoorDash Responded!
I know that gas prices have gone up lately, but this is some next level insanity!
You all know the set up by now.
A woman named Karissa shared a video on TikTok…
In it, she she told viewers that a DoorDash driver presented her with a gas receipt…
Yes. He wanted to be paid for fuel when he delivered her food!
What in the actual ****?!?
Karissa’s face says it all…
Take a look…
@secretlykarissa i aint paying that!! #fyp #SeeHerGreatness #doordash #foryoupage ♬ BO$$ CHICK – Saweetie
The comments section on this video was bursting at the seams!
One person said,
And one viewer said this about DoorDash,
And, in a surprise twist, the official TikTok account for DoorDash replied to the story and said,
I don’t think I’d be paying for a delivery driver’s gas, either…just sayin’…