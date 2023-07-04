Jul 4, 2023

A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas… And DoorDash Responded!

Door Dash Gas Receipt A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

I know that gas prices have gone up lately, but this is some next level insanity!

You all know the set up by now.

A woman named Karissa shared a video on TikTok…

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.28.12 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

In it, she she told viewers that a DoorDash driver presented her with a gas receipt…

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.28.01 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yes. He wanted to be paid for fuel when he delivered her food!

What in the actual ****?!?

Karissa’s face says it all…

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.28.26 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look…

@secretlykarissa i aint paying that!! #fyp #SeeHerGreatness #doordash #foryoupage ♬ BO$$ CHICK – Saweetie

The comments section on this video was bursting at the seams!

One person said,

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.39.57 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said this about DoorDash,

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.41.00 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

And, in a surprise twist, the official TikTok account for DoorDash replied to the story and said,

Screenshot 2023 07 03 at 5.38.32 PM A Woman Said a DoorDash Driver Asked Her to Pay For His Gas... And DoorDash Responded!

Photo Credit: TikTok

I don’t think I’d be paying for a delivery driver’s gas, either…just sayin’…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter