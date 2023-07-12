Jul 12, 2023

A Woman Said a Repairman Taught Her the Right Way to Use Dishwasher Detergent Pods

You’ve been doing it wrong the whole time!

I’m sure you’ve heard something along those lines before, right?

And this might be another instance!

A woman shared a video showing what she claims is the correct way to use detergent pods in your dishwasher.

The woman surprised a ton of people in a video that’s been viewed millions of times by saying that her dishwasher repairman let her know that she’s been using detergent pods the wrong way.

She said,  “My repairman said just throw it in the back” and added that the “Detergent” compartment in her dishwasher is meant to be for liquid detergent.

Hmmmm…

Check out her video.

@annalanier2 #KitchenHacks #dishwasher ♬ original sound – CEO OF RANDOMNESS

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One repair guy said you definitely shouldn’t throw it in the back.

Another TikTokker said you should only do this for an express wash.

And this person said you just shouldn’t use dishwasher pods at all.

I’m of the opinion that dishwasher pods are kind of a scam.

It’s just detergent. So just use detergent.

Easy.

Categories: STORIES
